PM unveils Rs 12,000 crore development projects in Delhi ahead of Assembly polls

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 12,200 crore in Delhi on Sunday, just days ahead of the announcement of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Among the projects unveiled was the Delhi section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the 13 km stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, extending from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar. This Rs 4,600 crore project will drastically reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut, making the journey possible in under an hour.

The new stretch is now operational, and the PM also took a ride on the Namo Bharat train from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar RRTS station.

In addition to this, PM Modi inaugurated a 2.8 km stretch of the Delhi Metro Phase-IV, connecting Janakpuri and Krishna Park. Valued at approximately Rs 1,200 crore, this marks the first stretch of Delhi Metro Phase-IV to be launched.

Key areas in West Delhi, including Krishna Park, parts of Vikaspuri, and Janakpuri, will benefit from this new connectivity. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the 26.5 km Rithala-Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, estimated at Rs 6,230 crore.