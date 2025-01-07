Delhi Election 2025: Voting in single phase on February 5, counting on 8th

With the announcement of the date of elections, Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the national capital.

The last date to submit nominations will be January 17 and the scrutiny of nominations will be done by January 18.

Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till January 20.

Delhi has 1.55 crores of voters for the upcoming elections.

The term of Delhi's 70-member Assembly ends on February 23. Delhi has traditionally seen assembly polls in a single phase.

"It is a single-phase election. We have deliberately kept polling on a Wednesday so more people come out to vote, like we did in Maharashtra," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference.

Bypolls to two assembly constituencies -- Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh and Erode in Tamil Nadu -- will also be held according to the same schedule.