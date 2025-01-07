Manipulation of roll in New Delhi seat: Atishi

NEW DELHI: AAP has alleged an organized and large-scale voter fraud conspiracy in the New Delhi assembly constituency, calling it a deliberate attempt to manipulate electoral outcomes. AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday claimed to have alarming data and testimonies that expose widespread tampering with voter rolls.

The AAP leader has accused the BJP of orchestrating the fraud to influence the elections in a constituency known for its support of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the last three terms.

CM Atishi said that between December 15 of last year and January 2 of this year, over 10,500 new voter addition applications amounting to 10% of the constituency’s total voter base were submitted after the EC’s summary voter revision had ended. Simultaneously, 6,167 applications for voter deletions, constituting nearly 5.77% of the electorate, were filed during the same period, she said.

Investigations revealed that the majority of these applications were fraudulent, with objectors summoned by the EC denying any involvement, Atishi alleged.

Explaining the issue, the Chief Minister said, “Every year across the country, the entire voter list is revised for accuracy. This voter list revision continued in Delhi until November 29 (for verification). However, after the revision ended, thousands of applications for voter deletions suddenly appeared in the New Delhi assembly constituency, citing reasons like deaths, relocations, or people no longer residing there.”