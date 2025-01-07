Suzuki Katana returns with modern power and iconic design

Any big bike that comes out of Nippon has proven to be at the top of performance ratings, but the Katana from Suzuki has always been special, especially as a street fighter. This is the bike that as a poster, adorned many a wall for kids growing up in the 1980s and ’90s, with legendary performance stories. The comeback is special, reigniting memories of the original bike and what it signified to a couple of generations of motorcycle lovers. We are happy to say that the new embodies the values of the old.

The iconic design of the Katana is maintained with its square headlight, but now it incorporates LEDs. The tank design, long and low-slung, makes it stand out as an old- school masterpiece. Other eye-catching features are a chunky tail and gold-coloured suspension details. The stand-out features include black colour stickering against a matt-blue body colour, an understated, yet rich finish, and gold-coloured alloys.

The 4 into 1 exhaust is subtle but does provide a very refined soundtrack. In our opinion, the instrument cluster is a tad small and its fonts, graphics, and illumination again give a retro look. Understanding the switchgear and electronics can take some time to master, but it comes out rather intuitively, with the switchgear giving a nice tactile feel, even if you have gloves on. Even the seat is quite comfortable, and whether you are doing a daily commute or hard and fast weekend rides, your posterior is taken care.

Riding the liquid-cooled 999 cc engine, developing 150 bhp and a 106 Nm of torque, is a heady feeling. You always have a feeling of power at your wrist, and the in-line four humming away below you gives you a good buzz. The fact that you can hit the ton in under 3 seconds and accelerate at a top speed of 250 km/h means that you are handling a potent machine. Or you could potter around town without a complaint from the free-revving motor with excellent refinement.