After announcement of 2025 Delhi Assembly election date, curbs kicked in on ‘misuse’ of resources

NEW DELHI: With the announcement of the 2025 Delhi Assembly election date, the Election Commission has imposed the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), and the Delhi government has quickly moved to implement strict directives aimed at curbing the misuse of public resources during the election period.

The General Administration Department (GAD) issued a comprehensive set of instructions on Tuesday, detailing the restrictions on the sanctioning of funds, work orders, and use of government vehicles by officials, ministers, and the Chief Minister (CM). These measures are intended to ensure a level playing field and prevent any undue political advantage during the campaign.

The GAD’s orders made it clear that no fresh funds can be sanctioned under any existing schemes, and no new work orders or tenders can be issued during the election period.

No new scheme will be approved or funded, and if a scheme has already received approval but the tender process hasn’t started, it will remain on hold. Even if a tender has been floated and a contract awarded, work cannot commence until after the election process is over. Any work that was set to begin but has not yet physically started as of January 6, 2025, will be delayed indefinitely.

Additionally, all departments and executing agencies have been instructed to submit a status report on ongoing works, particularly those under the Members of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development (MLALAD) scheme.

The government also issued specific instructions regarding the conduct of the CM, ministers, and the Leader of Opposition’s (LoP) personal staff.

“They shall not be a member of, or otherwise associated with, any political party or any organisation that takes part in politics, nor shall they take part in, subscribe in aid of, or assist in any manner, any political movement or activity,” the instructions read.