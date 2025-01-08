CEC junks charges on voter list, calls them misleading

NEW DELHI: In a firm rebuttal, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday dismissed allegations of tampering with the voter list for the assembly elections and assured that the commission’s strict procedures eliminate any such possibility.

He emphasised that the process for additions and deletions is transparent, rigorous, and immune to arbitrary changes.

Addressing concerns raised by CM Atishi about potential voter list manipulation in the New Delhi constituency, he said: “Every step of the electoral roll process is rooted in transparency and accountability. Deletion of names is not possible without adhering to strict protocols, and every party has the right to raise objections at various stages.”