'Centre evicted me from official residence': CM Atishi

NEW DELHI: Soon after the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) cancelled the allotment of the chief minister’s official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road, CM Atishi on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led central government “evicted” her from her official residence after cancelling the allotment for the second time in three months.

“The BJP threw me out of the chief minister’s residence three months ago. But I kept working for the people of Delhi without stopping,” Atishi said while speaking to media persons here.

However, PWD officials said the CM was never evicted as she never took possession of the bungalow that was allocated to her.

“She was supposed to take possession of the house within one week, and she did not do so in three months. The rules clearly stipulate that,” said officials

Her official residence at 17 AB Mathura Road remains allocated to her, and she has also been offered two other bungalows to choose from, they added.

Explaining the reasons for the withdrawal of the allotment of the official residence, the officials said Atishi failed to take possession of the property within the required one-week period despite it being offered three months earlier.

They also said the bungalow is currently under investigation by the CBI, ED, and CAG due to concerns over potential corruption related to its consruction.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who was also present at the presser along with Atishi, challenged the BJP’s claims that the chief minister’s official residence is a ‘Sheesh Mahal’, having “extravagant luxuries” such as mini-bars, golden toilets and swimming pools.

He invited the BJP to visit the CM’s residence with the media on Wednesday at 11 am and show where the “golden toilet” and “swimming pool” are.

The BJP call “Sheesh Mahal” over its “expensive” renovation work done during her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure.

AAP MP INVITES BJP TO VISIT CM residence

