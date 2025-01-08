Delhi assembly elections: Battle lines drawn, race to claim victory begins

NEW DELHI: Following the Election Commission’s announcement of the schedule for the assembly elections, all three major political parties, AAP, BJP, and Congress, have exuded confidence about winning. They asked their volunteers to gear up with full strength and enthusiasm to take the field.
The ruling AAP framed the upcoming contest as a battle between “kaam ki rajneeti” (politics of work) and “gaali ki rajneeti” (politics of abuse).
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal called on volunteers to step up with full enthusiasm and determination, emphasizing that their strength would overcome any opposition. Senior party leaders also highlighted the AAP government’s achievements in sectors such as healthcare, education, electricity, and women’s welfare, contrasting it with the BJP’s alleged perceived lack of vision.
Despite the BJP’s silence on candidates and plans, AAP leaders expressed confidence that voters would once again place their trust in Kejriwal’s governance.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kejriwal urged volunteers to take the field with passion. “This election will be a contest between the politics of work
and the politics of hurling abuses,” he wrote. “The trust of Delhi’s people will remain with our politics of work. We will surely win.”
On the other hand, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the election announcement, describing it as a much-awaited moment for the city. He asserted that on February 5, over 1.55 crore voters would cast their ballots for a vision aimed at transforming Delhi into a better and more beautiful city.
Sachdeva predicted a victory for the BJP on February 8, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the formation of a “double-engine” government.
BJP media chief Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed that the results on February 8 would bring a “new Basant” (spring) to Delhi, signalling the start of a BJP-led government.
He also responded to recent opposition claims by stating that those who had propagated lies and exerted political pressure on election officials had now been silenced.
Meanwhile, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav also welcomed the EC’s announcement, predicting that the February 5 election would mark the end of the “misrule” in the national capital. He criticized both AAP and BJP, asserting that Delhi voters were disillusioned with the politics of both parties.
Yadav expressed confidence that Congress would win the support of the people and have an opportunity to form the next government. As the political campaigns heat up, each party is setting the stage for what is expected to be a fiercely contested election.