Delhi assembly elections: Battle lines drawn, race to claim victory begins

NEW DELHI: Following the Election Commission’s announcement of the schedule for the assembly elections, all three major political parties, AAP, BJP, and Congress, have exuded confidence about winning. They asked their volunteers to gear up with full strength and enthusiasm to take the field.

The ruling AAP framed the upcoming contest as a battle between “kaam ki rajneeti” (politics of work) and “gaali ki rajneeti” (politics of abuse).

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal called on volunteers to step up with full enthusiasm and determination, emphasizing that their strength would overcome any opposition. Senior party leaders also highlighted the AAP government’s achievements in sectors such as healthcare, education, electricity, and women’s welfare, contrasting it with the BJP’s alleged perceived lack of vision.