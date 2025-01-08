Delhi second most polluted city in country in 2024, says report

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality continues to worsen, with a new report revealing that the national capital was the second most polluted city in India in 2024. This disturbing trend is part of a larger pattern of deteriorating air quality in Delhi over the past few years

Delhi, at 107 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3), was only second to Meghalaya’s Byrnihat (127.3 μg/m3) in Assam. These two were among the most polluted in 2024, along with Gurugram, Faridabad, Sri Ganganagar, and Greater Noida, highlighting areas that need urgent attention.