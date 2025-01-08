Exclude Delhi-specific provisions from Budget, poll panel tells Centre

NEW DELHI: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar announced on Tuesday that the Election Commission would notify the cabinet secretary to ensure that the upcoming Union Budget includes no Delhi-specific provisions that could disrupt the level-playing field ahead of the Assembly elections.
Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled for February 5, with counting on February 8. The Budget, traditionally presented on February 1, will occur days before the polls, raising concerns about potential voter influence.
Responding to questions about the timing of the Budget, Kumar stated, “We will write to the Cabinet Secretary to ensure that no Delhi-specific provisions are included in the Union Budget that could disturb the level-playing field.”
The EC’s directive aligns with enforcing the Model Code of Conduct, which takes effect once election notifications are issued. The MCC aims to ensure fair elections by preventing ruling parties from leveraging government announcements to sway voters.
It requires governments at both Union and state levels to avoid actions that could influence voter sentiment or provide an undue advantage to any political party. The EC’s directive aims to maintain neutrality and ensure no election-related benefits are embedded in the Union Budget.
The allocation for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) in the last Union Budget presented in July remained at `1,168 crore, the same as the previous year’s. In response, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had slammed the BJP-led Centre for “injustice” towards Delhi.