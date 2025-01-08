Exclude Delhi-specific provisions from Budget, poll panel tells Centre

NEW DELHI: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar announced on Tuesday that the Election Commission would notify the cabinet secretary to ensure that the upcoming Union Budget includes no Delhi-specific provisions that could disrupt the level-playing field ahead of the Assembly elections.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled for February 5, with counting on February 8. The Budget, traditionally presented on February 1, will occur days before the polls, raising concerns about potential voter influence.