LG approves regularisation of 150 unaided schools in Delhi's unauthorised colonies

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to thousands of students studying in private un-aided schools in the unauthorised colonies, lieutenant governor VK Saxena has approved regularisation of 150 such schools.

These schools, where the access of roads is six metres or above, lie in areas such as Narela, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, Najafgarh, SangamVihar, Asola, Nathupura, Deoli, Badarpur, Shyam Vihar, Bhagat Vihar, Mundka.

The issue of regularisation of these schools had come up in LG’s Samvaad@RajNiwas with principals and teachers of private schools on December 20 last year. Saxena then promised that he would look into the matter and resolve the issue. These schools, where thousands of students, mostly belonging to economically weaker sections study, have been awaiting regularisation since 2008.

The LG, while approving the regularisation of these schools, has instructed that the same be done in confirmation with the provisions of applicable Building Bye-laws, statutory requirements for fire safety, structural safety, stability, etc.

Saxena had earlier convened a meeting on this matter with the chief secretary along with officials of the Education Department, MCD and DDA, wherein the hardship faced by these schools and their students was discussed.

It was brought out that these schools had been in operation prior to January 1, 2006, and had been lying in the lurch in the absence of any concrete decision. With this LG’s decision, taken on Monday, the matter has reached a conclusion, whereby not only will the schools be able to run legally, but also expand to the level of secondary/higher secondary.