Maestros to take stage at 26th edition of Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsava

The 26th Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsava is to be held this weekend. The three-day festival is organised by the Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts under the guidance of Padma Bhushan and Kathak danseuse, Uma Sharma and Vinay Bharath Ram.

It promises an impressive lineup of India’s finest maestros, including flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, notable classical musician and playback singer Shubha Mudgal, sitar maestro Ustad Shujaat Khan, Hindustani classical singer of the Patiala Gharana Begum Parveen Sultana, Padma Shri classical singer Ustad F Wasifuddin Dagar,

Grammy-winning artiste Vishwa Mohan Bhatt playing the mohan veena, Pandit Salil Bhatt playing satvik veena and Manganiyars (folk musicians) from Rajasthan. Sharma with her disciples will perform Kathak, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner Tejendra Narayan Majumdar will play sarod and an exciting jugalbandi act by Shubhendra Rao on sitar and composer Saskia Rao on cello also awaits.

The festival is an endeavour to revive India’s long-standing tradition of ‘Guru Shishya Parampara’ through the bond of Swami Haridas (teacher) — a mystic-musician of the early 16th century noted for his Dhrupad compositions which influenced classical music. The festival also celebrates his most iconic disciple Tansen, considered the founder of Hindustani music and one of the ‘Navratnas’ in emperor Akbar’s court in the 16th century.