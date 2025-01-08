Poetic flair marks CEC’s presser

NEW DELHI: The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, who will retire next month after presiding over the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, bid farewell to his tenure with a memorable touch of poetry during his last press conference, leaving a lasting impression. Known for his impromptu poetic flair, Kumar recited Urdu verses while announcing the schedule for the polls.

In his address, Kumar cleverly responded to allegations raised by the opposition against the Election Commission, using poetry to diffuse the tension. His verses went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The first shayari was a response to those questioning the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the electoral process. Kumar in his poetic tone started by saying, “Sab sawaal ki ehmiyat rakhte hain, jawab toh banta hai. Aadatan qalam-band jawab dete rahe, aaj roobaru bhi banta hai. Kya pata kal ho na ho, aaj jawab toh banta hai.”

Kumar’s poetic words, loosely translated, were: “All questions are important, and hence, they deserve answers. Though we are used to replying in writing, today, we must respond face to face. Who knows what tomorrow holds; hence, it is important to answer today.” The second shayari came as a response to political leaders who often allege ballot rigging.

CEC’s shayari for those doubting EC

The shayari targeted those who doubt the EC’s integrity. Kumar shared, “I have no complaints in this era of blame game; neither will I object to balloons of lies flying high. We keep giving proof during every result but they keep lighting a new world of doubts without any evidence. There’s no cure for doubts.”