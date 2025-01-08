'Thank you Didi': Kejriwal thanks Mamata for TMC's support to AAP in Delhi assembly polls

This comes a day after the former Delhi chief minister thanked the Samajwadi Party (SP), another member of the INDIA bloc, for extending support to his party.

"Thank you very much Akhilesh ji. You always support and accompany us. For this I and the people of Delhi are grateful," Kejriwal said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

The last date to file nominations is January 17 and the scrutiny of nominations will be done by January 18.

Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till January 20.

AAP has already announced candidates on all the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

No electoral alliance has been formed in the national capital, even as the AAP and Congress had a tie-up during the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

Left parties have also announced their candidates for certain seats, but are not in alliance with either Congress or AAP so far.