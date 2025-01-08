UGC draft norms face flak from Delhi University’s Academic Council members

NEW DELHI: A day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released UGC draft guidelines stating that clearing the National Eligibility Test (NET) will no longer be a mandatory qualification for appointment as an assistant professor, the academic council members of Delhi University issued a statement saying that the new recruitment criteria show a shift in focus from cutting edge research to merely reiterating existing knowledge since core competence is done away with.

In response to the draft guidelines, the AC members talked about the recruitment process, stating that there has been a massive dilution of the quality of faculty by doing away with specialisation in a core discipline while the recruitment criteria endorse the NEP’s emphasis on the common courses which are poor and substandard.

“The recruitment gives 100% weightage to the selection committee which is subjective in nature and does not give any credit to academic qualification, research publications and teaching experience. Also, the recruitment criteria shows a shift in focus from cutting-edge research to merely reiterating existing knowledge since core competence is done away with,” said Rudrashish Chakraborty, Associate Professor, Kirori Mal College.

He also mentioned how there’s no mention of the maximum hours to be put in for direct teaching in a week for teachers. “A dangerous ploy to increase workload and to reduce jobs,” the professor said.

In terms of promotion, the AC members pointed out that in clause 3.8 of the draft guidelines, too much emphasis is given to activities which have no direct bearing on teaching and research.

The academicians also highlighted that a PhD has become a mandatory qualification for promotion to level 12, which is “draconian” and will adversely affect the teachers.

“The requirement of publications for direct recruitment to Associate Professor in the University departments has increased from 7 to 8, thus adding to the already heavy requirement in the existing regulation,” a DUTA member added.