2023 flood forecast not accurate, Centre tells National Green Tribunal

NEW DELHI: The central government has acknowledged inaccuracies in the 2023 flood forecast issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC), attributing the errors to congestion in the Yamuna River between Wazirabad and Okhla barrages.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) was informed of these findings in response to a suo motu case initiated after Delhi experienced severe flooding last year.

The flood-like situation, which saw over 25,000 residents evacuated, was exacerbated by heavy rains and high water discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) and the CWC, in their reply to the NGT, detailed how the continuous rise in water levels culminated in the river reaching a peak height of 208.66 meters on July 13, surpassing previous records.

The Centre highlighted that the flood forecast relies on the assumption of a “free flow state” in the river. However, the stretch between Wazirabad and Okhla suffered from several impediments, including the incomplete opening of gates at the ITO Barrage, silt deposits, obstructive vegetation, and construction debris from ongoing bridge projects.

These obstructions, according to the MoJS and CWC, compromised the river’s flow and, consequently, the accuracy of the flood predictions.

A committee led by the CWC chairperson has urged relevant authorities in Delhi to implement corrective measures to prevent future forecasting errors and mitigate the risk of flooding.