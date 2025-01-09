AAP, BJP spar over tour of ‘sheesh mahal’

NEW DELHI: A high-voltage drama unfolded outside the 6, Flag Staff Marg bungalow, the controversial residence once occupied by former CM Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday as senior AAP leaders tried to enter the premises but were stopped by police personnel deployed outside.

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj also sought to stage a protest near the PM’s residence but were stopped by the police en route.

The BJP has been launching scathing attacks against the AAP chief, accusing him of converting his residence into “sheesh mahal” while in office.

In response, AAP countered by saying that PM Narendra Modi lived in a “raj mahal” and challenged the BJP to open it up for a media tour. The AAP leaders claimed that the move had unmasked the campaign to tarnish Kejriwal’s reputation.

They said the BJP has been making baseless allegations about luxuries in the CM’s bungalow while concealing the opulence of the PM’s residence.