Delhi polls: CEC to meet on January 10 to pick ‘clean’ names

NEW DELHI: The BJP is likely to convene a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) on January 10. This will be the first such meeting following the recent controversy triggered by remarks made by the BJP candidate from Kalkaji.

The CEC is expected to do a thorough review all aspects of the shortlisted candidates before finalising and approving their names for the remaining Delhi Assembly seats. Notably, the BJP has already announced candidates for almost all of the 29 key constituencies out of the total 70 assembly seats.

According to sources within the party, the meeting will include comprehensive discussions on candidate selection in the presence of top CEC members, including PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, and other senior leaders.

Insiders suggested that special attention will be given on avoiding the selecting those candidates who might stir controversy or cause embarrassment on sensitive issues.