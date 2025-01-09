Delhi polls: CEO meets political parties to keep check on spending rules

NEW DELHI: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday held a meeting with political party representatives to discuss the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and Election Expenditure Monitoring guidelines.

According to officials, the measures aim to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process in the upcoming assembly elections. Representatives from political parties participated in the meeting included Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party, BJP, Communist Party of India (CPI) (Marxist), Congress and National People’s Party (NPP).

“During the meeting, Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz highlighted key guidelines for political campaigns, ethical practices, and the prohibition of activities that could disrupt the electoral process,” the office of the CEO said in a press statement.

“The CEO also outlined the measures for monitoring election expenditure, including the appointment of expenditure observers, surveillance teams, and the establishment of control rooms to track violations. She urged political parties to maintain transparency in campaign finances and to submit expenditure details within the stipulated timelines,” the statement added.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes set for February 8. The current term of the Delhi Assembly concludes on February 23.