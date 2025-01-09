Delhi polls: DBT at play? 3.4L women among 5.1L applied for new voter cards in just 20 days

NEW DELHI: Between December 16, 2024, and January 6, 2025, the Chief Electoral Office (CEO), Delhi, received an “unprecedented” 5.1 lakh applications for new voter registration, of which nearly two-thirds or 3.4 lakh were filed by women, poll officials told this newspaper.

It perhaps indicates a direct correlation between the sudden surge in new voter registration and the eagerness of women to enjoy the populist cash schemes promised by the political parties. A senior official confirmed that female applicants in certain constituencies accounted for over 70%.

“In West Delhi, we observed women comprising more than 70% of the applicants in several constituencies,” the official stated.

This newspaper on January 7 reported that this surge has been attributed to political parties’ announcement of direct cash benefit schemes ahead of the assembly polls. This volume, typically seen over a year, has been logged in just three weeks, and the timing coincided with the announcement of DBT schemes. Officials suspected the use of forged documents to secure the cash benefits and emphasised the need for 100% field verification to identify eligible applicants.

The surge follows the announcement of the AAP’s Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna, which promises women Rs 2,100 monthly assistance. The Congress quickly followed suit with its Pyari Didi Yojana, offering them Rs 2,500 a month if the party won. The BJP may also unveil a similar DBT schemes soon.

Officials said that scrutiny of the applications has begun, and many forms are being rejected where the poll body found duplication. “Currently, we are rejecting applications if we find that applicants are registered voters elsewhere,” the senior poll official said.

Surge in the middle of DBT schemes