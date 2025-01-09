GRAP III restrictions invoked in Delhi-NCR as AQI crosses ‘severe’ levels

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) following a sharp decline in air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 'severe' levels.

According to the CAQM, the AQI of Delhi, which was recorded at 297 on January 8, exhibited a sharp increase, reaching 357 at 4:00 PM on January 9 due to calm winds and foggy conditions. As a result, the commission has decided to enforce Stage III measures immediately, in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions for action once AQI exceeds 350.

The restrictions under Stage III include a ban on private construction and demolition activities, shifting schools up to Class 5 to hybrid mode of learning, and the prohibition of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers. Non-essential BS-IV diesel-operated medium goods vehicles have also been restricted.

The CAQM has also stated that the restrictions under Stage I and II of the revised GRAP will remain in place, while authorities will continue to monitor and review AQI levels in Delhi and NCR. Citizens have been urged to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under Stage III of GRAP to help mitigate exposure to hazardous air quality.