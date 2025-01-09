How AAP eats into Congress votes

NEW DELHI: In Indian elections, much of the post-poll conversation tends to focus on the number of seats won or lost. However, examining the vote share of political parties often offers a deeper insight into their performance and reflects the broader mood of the electorate.

A look at the results of Delhi’s assembly elections over the past three decades reveals a significant trend: while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has managed to maintain a steady vote share, the Congress party’s support has steadily dwindled, largely giving way to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

With the exception of the 1993 assembly election, where the BJP, under the leadership of Madan Lal Khurana, secured a remarkable 47.82% of the vote, the saffron party’s vote share has typically hovered in the mid-30s. In contrast, Congress, under Sheila Dikshit, remained in power in Delhi from 1998 to 2013 with a vote share consistently in the 40s. However, the party’s fortunes have taken a sharp turn over the past decade.

Congress saw its vote share dip to 24.6% in 2013, followed by a dramatic fall to 9.7% in 2015 and further to just 4.26% in 2020.