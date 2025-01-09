‘Kejriwal may not contest from New Delhi’: BJP MP Parvesh Verma
Two-time MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma is all geared to take on former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency (formerly Gole Market seat), which the BJP has won only once in 1993.
The 47-year-old son of former CM Sahib Singh Verma said that he had already started addressing the issues like sanitation in slum clusters, which incumbent MLA Kejriwal failed to resolve. In an interview with Ifrah Mufti, the BJP candidate spoke about his opponents and challenges. Excerpts:
With Kejriwal as the opponent, do you feel that it will be a tough fight?
I think Kejriwal may not contest from New Delhi. He may change his seat before nomination or he will contest from two seats. He is already scared that’s why his people are making big fake allegations. He is talking about manipulation in electoral rolls and deletion of names of voters.
Last time, the New Delhi constituency had 1.46 lakh voters, but this time it has 1.05 lakh voters. The number of new voters is 21,000, while 61,000 voters have been removed from the roll. However, Kejriwal is not saying anything on this. By making wild accusations, the AAP chief is just creating a ground before he leaves the seat or just trying to build up an excuse as he will lose this election.
Do you agree with the allegations of manipulation in the voter list?
No. The manipulation cannot happen. There are cases of deletion of 5,000 voters. The reason is that in New Delhi, 60% are government employees. They keep getting transfers and moving after two-three years, so this deletion is normal. Kejriwal can see his defeat clearly, which is why he is talking about this manipulation.
Do you think Sandeep Dikshit, Congress candidate, in competition this time?
Sandeep Dikshit is very much in competition. His mother and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit represented this seat for 15 years. Unlike Kejriwal who sits in Civil Lines, she used to live in this constituency at Motilal Nehru Marg. During her term of 15 years, she would have helped 15,000 people. So there will be emotional support from all those people to her son. He should get at least 15,000 votes this time.
Since 1993, BJP hasn’t won this seat, how confident are you this time?
The situation is different on the ground this time. People have realised that kejriwal is a liar. We don’t have to say anything. When I talk to people about this constituency, the voters themselves say that they will defeat Kejriwal. He will lose his deposit for sure. It will be a historical election, which will prove that Kejriwal can be defeated.
What are the most pressing issues to be addressed in the constituency?
First is employment, second is basic infrastructure - water and sewage. Isn’t that surprising New Delhi also has infrastructure problems. There are 22 jhuggi camps, 16 dhobi ghats, one big jhuggi cluster near Kidwai Nagar. If there are 300 people, there are only two water taps and four toilets for 1,000 people in those clusters. Every camp has a similar situation. In the past 11 years, Kejriwal hasn’t spent a penny in this area. He hasn’t paid a single visit.
Third issue is that 10,000 New Delhi Municipal Council employees. They are on contract. They have to be made regular. There is a demand of resuming Muster roll arrangement. The issue of jobs on compassionate grounds needs to be addressed. And the last issue is housing. People living in all 22 camps will be given pucca houses with basic facilities. There are about 17,000 voters in those camps.
What will be the theme of your campaign?
We have 32,000 houses in the constituency and I have plans to reach out to 90% of them. Meanwhile, I have already started working on a programme to offer jobs to the unemployed. I will launch 'Har Ghar Naukri Yojana’ for which I have roped in 50-plus companies for a job fair. The target is to give jobs to 1,000 people.