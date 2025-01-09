‘Kejriwal may not contest from New Delhi’: BJP MP Parvesh Verma

Two-time MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma is all geared to take on former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency (formerly Gole Market seat), which the BJP has won only once in 1993.

The 47-year-old son of former CM Sahib Singh Verma said that he had already started addressing the issues like sanitation in slum clusters, which incumbent MLA Kejriwal failed to resolve. In an interview with Ifrah Mufti, the BJP candidate spoke about his opponents and challenges. Excerpts:

With Kejriwal as the opponent, do you feel that it will be a tough fight?

I think Kejriwal may not contest from New Delhi. He may change his seat before nomination or he will contest from two seats. He is already scared that’s why his people are making big fake allegations. He is talking about manipulation in electoral rolls and deletion of names of voters.

Last time, the New Delhi constituency had 1.46 lakh voters, but this time it has 1.05 lakh voters. The number of new voters is 21,000, while 61,000 voters have been removed from the roll. However, Kejriwal is not saying anything on this. By making wild accusations, the AAP chief is just creating a ground before he leaves the seat or just trying to build up an excuse as he will lose this election.

Do you agree with the allegations of manipulation in the voter list?

No. The manipulation cannot happen. There are cases of deletion of 5,000 voters. The reason is that in New Delhi, 60% are government employees. They keep getting transfers and moving after two-three years, so this deletion is normal. Kejriwal can see his defeat clearly, which is why he is talking about this manipulation.