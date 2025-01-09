The heart of the home

This, though, wasn’t quite a matter of choice for women, historically. Decades of patriarchal social construct have often led to women using the kitchen as not just their refuge, but a space where they’ve vented, laughed, cried, celebrated, grieved, or simply coexisted with a fellow woman in understanding silence.

While the kitchen was forced upon women in the past, we made the space our own. It is where many of our grandmothers have hidden away cash in an obscure container that only they knew about—only to be taken out on a day when there would be dire need for it. For many mothers, the kitchen became a space where they could hide away a spiced-up drink—away from prying eyes of their own family, and the demands of their children. Oh, if the walls of our kitchens could speak!

Interestingly enough, just before I sat down to write this column, it struck me that it’s unfair to judge the role of kitchens in women’s lives in black or white. This is a space that, today, has grown to give many women an agency and purpose around us. Across India, the home chef revolution that began shortly before the pandemic in 2020 has seen innumerable women become entrepreneurs. An admirable instance of this is Mumbai-based Jasleen Marwah, founder of the critically acclaimed restaurant ‘Folk’, in South Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda.

Interestingly, Marwah came from a household where her affinity to the kitchen was a choice she made. Naturally, the connotations of the kitchen were not negative for her—today, its importance is tantamount to her sense of self.

Even for women from a generation before us, there have been many instances of families coming out of difficult financial situations thanks to the woman of the house starting a home-cooked food delivery venture out of pure need. For others, the kitchen has offered them space to experiment with mundane, everyday food—in turn creating recipes magical and eternal, and eventually turning into cook-books that we all revere today.

As I finished sipping my tea last night, I realised that the humble kitchen—to me the mightiest room of any household—is a powerful epicenter with centuries of stories, secrets, heritage and heirloom that beams upon whoever takes to it. Make no mistake—over time, many men have found themselves in the kitchen too, and fallen in love with this space as well.

Whichever gender it be, what’s true is that the kitchen is a space that protects you from the world. And in those minutes that you spend here, there’s nothing that can hurt you, or hold you back.