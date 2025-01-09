United colours of election: AI-morphed movie clips, catchy campaign songs ahead of Delhi polls

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi Assembly elections merely 26 days away, the political battle between the two major contenders, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP, is intensifying. Both parties are pulling out all the stops to win over voters, from conducting call surveys to engaging in cartoon and meme competitions across social media.

With the elections scheduled for February 5 and vote counting on February 8, the race for the Delhi electorate is heating up.

In the midst of this, both AAP and BJP have launched catchy campaign songs to rally support.

AAP released a song titled “Phr Layenge Kejriwal” on January 7, which highlights the party’s promises for the upcoming election. The lyrics touch on several welfare schemes, including financial support for women and free healthcare for senior citizens: “Behno ko 2100 bhejta hai, bas apna Kejriwal; buzurgon ko free mein illaj dega, jo firse jeetega Dilli ka laal...”

In addition, AAP has embraced Artificial Intelligence to give a humorous twist to movie clips. The party recently launched a parody of the Marvel movie Avengers, calling it ‘Delhi Avengers’.

The clip features Union Home Minister Amit Shah as Thanos, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal as Iron Man, and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as Doctor Strange. A poster for the video even teased, “Kejriwal 4.0 loading…”.