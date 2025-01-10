Broad Left unity at play in capital contest

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the assembly elections, Left parties have united to contest the polls as a consolidated front. The CPM confirmed on Thursday that it would field candidates in two key constituencies — Karawal Nagar and Badarpur — while supporting other Left parties in their campaigns across six constituencies in the national capital.

At a press conference on Thursday, CPM politburo member Brinda Karat unveiled the alliance’s slogan, “BJP hatao, Delhi bachao” (Defeat BJP, Save Delhi). Karat accused the BJP of undermining the democratic rights of Delhi’s citizens and stripping the state government of its autonomy, as affirmed by the Supreme Court. She stressed the need for collective action to prevent further harm to the city.