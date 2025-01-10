Broad Left unity at play in capital contest

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the assembly elections, Left parties have united to contest the polls as a consolidated front. The CPM confirmed on Thursday that it would field candidates in two key constituencies — Karawal Nagar and Badarpur — while supporting other Left parties in their campaigns across six constituencies in the national capital.
At a press conference on Thursday, CPM politburo member Brinda Karat unveiled the alliance’s slogan, “BJP hatao, Delhi bachao” (Defeat BJP, Save Delhi). Karat accused the BJP of undermining the democratic rights of Delhi’s citizens and stripping the state government of its autonomy, as affirmed by the Supreme Court. She stressed the need for collective action to prevent further harm to the city.
The CPM has pledged to support its Left allies, including the CPI and the CPI (M-L), each of which will contest two seats.
In constituencies where the left is not fielding candidates, the CPM plans to back the nominees from parties best positioned to challenge the BJP.
“Our priority is to oust the BJP,” Karat said. “In constituencies where we are not contesting, we will carefully evaluate who to support. The BJP is the most dangerous and divisive force in this election, bulldozing the rights of Delhi’s citizens and dismantling the autonomy of its government. This must be stopped,” she added.
The Left parties’ campaign aligns with broader opposition efforts to counter the BJP. While the AAP has gained support from several members of the INDIA bloc, including the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party, it faces competition from Congress within the bloc. Despite their national partnership, AAP and Congress are rivals in the Delhi elections. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “AAP is the only force capable of defeating the BJP in the capital.”