Delhi polls: BJP plans Rs 2.5K aid for women

NEW DELHI: In a bid to challenge Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) freebie-driven electoral campaign, the BJP is expected to announce a series of welfare schemes if voted to power in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Sources suggest the party is considering offering up to 300 free units of electricity to residents, providing Rs 2,500 monthly allowance under the Ladli Behna Yojana for women, and offering free bus rides for women in the national capital.

The proposed electricity scheme would be an increase of 100 units compared to the 200 units currently provided by the AAP government. In addition, BJP is reportedly planning to extend free electricity up to 500 units for religious places, including temples and Gurdwaras, in an attempt to counter AAP’s Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, which offers Rs 18,000 per month to priests and religious leaders.

The BJP is also expected to promise free and clean drinking water through pipelines if it comes to power. According to party sources, these announcements could be included in the BJP’s election manifesto.

The BJP’s move aims to counter AAP’s freebie policies, which have been a central feature of its election campaigns. “While AAP has focused its campaign on freebies that may not be sustainable, the BJP’s manifesto will include schemes that can be realistically implemented after forming the government,” a source stated.