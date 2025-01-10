Edu council tells employees to follow poll code

NEW DELHI: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has issued instructions to ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which was invoked three days ago, ahead of the upcoming elections.

The General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government has directed all District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) principals, content managers, branch incharges, and nodal officers working under SCERT/DIET to adhere to these guidelines.

In a circular issued on Thursday, SCERT instructed staff to remove all photographs, messages, and references to ministers, politicians, and political parties from official websites managed by their respective institutions. The employees have been asked to review the digital content on these websites to ensure it aligns with the MCC.

The circular further urged workers to identify any content requiring removal and report it to the Web Information Management (WIM) team at SCERT for necessary action. All concerned officers are required to submit a signed undertaking, confirming that the necessary steps have been taken.