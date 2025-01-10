Over 100 flights delayed at IGI airport as 'very dense' fog envelops Delhi

NEW DELHI: A thick blanket of dense fog enveloped Delhi Friday morning, reducing visibility to zero which impacted air and train operations, according to officials.

They said over 100 flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and 26 trains were running late.

Airport operator DIAL issued an advisory for passengers regarding the impact on flight departures and advised them to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information.

"Due to dense Fog, there has been impact on Flight departures, however, flights which are CAT III compliant are able to land and depart from Delhi Airport. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the DIAL wrote on X.

According to the IMD, "Zero visibility has prevailed over Palam since 4.30 IST with southeasterly winds blowing at 6-8 kmph."

At Safdarjung, visibility remains limited to a minimum of 50 meters in dense fog since 5.30 IST with calm winds, the IMD added.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notches below normal, while the air quality was recorded in the severe category.

According to the Met Department, the minimum temperature expected today hover around 6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius with "very dense fog."

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital dropped down in the 'severe' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 408 in Delhi today at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe."

As the temperature dipped, several night shelters in different parts of the national capital were seen with all its beds occupied.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has also set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)