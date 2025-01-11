‘AAP government will provide funds to RWAs for security’

Kejriwal stated, “Over the past several days, people from across Delhi have been coming to meet me. I, too, have been traveling across Delhi, talking to people. The BJP-led central government, especially under Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has turned Delhi into the crime capital of the country.”

‘Parvesh flouted MCC’

Kejriwal once again raked up Parvesh Verma’s issue and said that the saffron party candidate has been distributing bedsheets, glasses, and cash to buy votes and claimed that the Election Commission remains a silent spectator.

“Just yesterday (Thursday), we had filed a complaint with the Election Commission about blatant distribution of cash, job registrations, and glasses. And now, they’ve started distributing bedsheets in broad daylight. Will the Election Commission dare to act, or is it helpless before the BJP?” Kejriwal posted on X.

BJP protests outside Kejriwal’s residence

A day after Kejriwal said BJP was bringing people from Bihar and UP to create “fake votes”, BJP on Friday staged a protest outside Kejriwal’s residence, demanding an apology from him for his comments against the community. The AAP leaders said the party has worked tirelessly for Purvanchal community and restored their dignity