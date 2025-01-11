BJP readies list of 41 names, announcement likely today

If sources are to be believed, the CEC stressed the selection of non-controversial candidates to a great extent, giving equal consideration to women belonging to OBCs and other sections.

PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda were part of the CEC that went through the recommendations of the Delhi BJP Core Committee, which met earlier in the day to prepare the tentative list of candidates.

The list of candidates was handed over to Modi soon after the meeting began. A source said: “PM Modi heard every detail related to the candidates, asking if all equations were considered. Since the Delhi election has emerged as a key challenge, the meet discussed the candidates’ backgrounds.”