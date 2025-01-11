BJP targets slum voters in poll push

NEW DELHI: With Delhi’s assembly elections drawing near, the BJP is stepping up its efforts to engage voters in slum areas, especially those from Poorvanchal regions. Recognising these areas as crucial for securing a significant vote share, it is focusing its campaign on marginalized communities across the city.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who plays a key role in the party’s strategy, is scheduled to meet with over 2,500 influential residents from slum localities at Nehru Stadium on January 11. The aim of the meeting is to address persistent issues such as inadequate housing, poor sanitation, water supply shortages, and a lack of proper educational facilities. Shah’s engagement is seen as a critical move to gather direct feedback from slum residents, offering assurances that these concerns will be prioritized if the BJP forms the government.