BJP targets slum voters in poll push

NEW DELHI: With Delhi’s assembly elections drawing near, the BJP is stepping up its efforts to engage voters in slum areas, especially those from Poorvanchal regions. Recognising these areas as crucial for securing a significant vote share, it is focusing its campaign on marginalized communities across the city.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who plays a key role in the party’s strategy, is scheduled to meet with over 2,500 influential residents from slum localities at Nehru Stadium on January 11. The aim of the meeting is to address persistent issues such as inadequate housing, poor sanitation, water supply shortages, and a lack of proper educational facilities. Shah’s engagement is seen as a critical move to gather direct feedback from slum residents, offering assurances that these concerns will be prioritized if the BJP forms the government.
Senior BJP leaders indicate that this will be the first time a high-ranking leader like Shah directly interacts with slum dwellers, highlighting the party’s commitment to addressing their needs. Party insiders believe that Shah’s personal touch will help build a stronger connection with the urban poor, enhancing the BJP’s support base in these areas.
The focus on slum areas, particularly Jhuggi-Jhopri clusters, has been a long-standing priority for the BJP. Since early 2024, party workers have been actively campaigning across more than 1,000 polling booths in these regions, with over 250 workers directly involved in outreach efforts. Specially formed slum committees have been working to connect with residents, with a particular emphasis on women voters, who face significant daily challenges in these communities.
As part of its campaign, the BJP has also highlighted key central government welfare schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and PM Awas Yojana, aiming to raise awareness about their benefits.
Shah’s upcoming meeting is expected to provide crucial insights into how these welfare programs are perceived by residents, and their feedback could influence the BJP’s election manifesto, particularly in areas like education, women’s empowerment, and social welfare. The party hopes these efforts will solidify its position among Delhi’s urban poor and strengthen its chances in the upcoming elections.
