Cyclist group wants safety, air quality in manifestos

NEW DELHI: As the national capital gears up for assembly election, BYCS India Foundation, a cycling advocacy group, has called on major political parties, including the AAP, BJP and Congress, to prioritise air pollution mitigation and cyclist safety in their election manifestos.
In an open letter addressed to the parties, BYCS India highlighted Delhi’s alarming air quality crisis, underscoring the urgent need for actionable policies to address vehicular emissions – the primary contributor to the city’s pollution.
The organisation stressed that sustainable urban planning, including cyclist-friendly infrastructure and improved public transport systems, is essential for reducing reliance on private vehicles.
“Developing Delhi into a bicycle-friendly city is crucial to addressing the interlinked challenges of air pollution, traffic congestion, and noise pollution,” the letter stated. It pointed out that while many residents are willing to shift to cycling for short commutes, concerns over road safety and inadequate infrastructure have hindered this transition.
The advocacy group urged political leaders to demonstrate a commitment to enhancing the livability of Delhi by promoting pedestrian and cyclist-friendly policies over the next five years. “Delhi’s future hinges on bold, sustainable decisions. We hope that the incoming government will champion these changes and make our city more habitable,” the letter further stated.