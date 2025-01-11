Cyclist group wants safety, air quality in manifestos

NEW DELHI: As the national capital gears up for assembly election, BYCS India Foundation, a cycling advocacy group, has called on major political parties, including the AAP, BJP and Congress, to prioritise air pollution mitigation and cyclist safety in their election manifestos.

In an open letter addressed to the parties, BYCS India highlighted Delhi’s alarming air quality crisis, underscoring the urgent need for actionable policies to address vehicular emissions – the primary contributor to the city’s pollution.

The organisation stressed that sustainable urban planning, including cyclist-friendly infrastructure and improved public transport systems, is essential for reducing reliance on private vehicles.