Delhi airport’s T2 terminal to be closed for revamp

NEW DELHI: Delhi airport operator DIAL on Friday said the four-decade-old Terminal 2 (T2) will be closed for four to six months in the next financial year for refurbishment works that are expected to be completed in the September quarter.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, which is also the country’s busiest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3.

Currently, T1 and T2 are used only for domestic flights. The refurbishment works of T2 are set to commence in 2025-26 with an expected completion date in Q2 of FY26, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a release. The financial year starts from April 1, 2025.