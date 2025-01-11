Delhi polls: Atishi dares BJP to name CM face, claims Bidhuri frontrunner

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday challenged the BJP to reveal its chief ministerial candidate, stating that the BJP’s likely choice is Ramesh Bidhuri.
She urged Delhiites to decide whether they want a progressive, professional leader or someone whose reputation is built on “offensive behaviour”.
“Who is the chief ministerial candidate of the BJP? If you go to any street, neighborhood, colony, or park in Delhi, this is the topic of discussion,” the Delhi CM said in a press conference.
She further said her party has already declared its chief ministerial face, and people know that if they vote for the AAP, Arvind Kejriwal will become the chief minister of Delhi.
She claimed that BJP’s core committee has decided to make Ramesh Bidhuri their chief ministerial candidate, and soon an announcement could be made in this regard.
Recently, the BJP MP sparked a massive controversy for remarks on Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and Atishi’s surname and background.
“So, if the people of Delhi press the lotus button, they will get Ramesh Bidhuri as their chief minister...in BJP, the person who uses the most indecent language and the most abuses progresses the fastest,” she said.
“Ramesh Bidhuri used abusive language in Parliament, words so indecent that no civilised person in this country would use them. He abuses even his own party members. Everyone knows how he abused and physically assaulted Purvanchali leaders of his party, chasing them out onto the streets,” the 43-year-old CM added.
“And now, as a reward for his abusive behavior, his party is about to declare him as their chief ministerial face. Reliable sources say that the decision was finalised in today’s CEC meeting and will be confirmed at the party’s Parliamentary Board meeting this evening,” she revealed.
Comparing Kejriwal and Bidhuri, the Chief Minister said, “The people of Delhi now have two options. On one side, there is Arvind Kejriwal, an IIT Kharagpur graduate, engineer, former IRS officer, and income tax commissioner... On the other side, there is Ramesh Bidhuri, who uses abusive language. The contrast is clear: the educated leader Arvind Kejriwal versus the abusive leader Ramesh Bidhuri.”