Delhi polls: Atishi dares BJP to name CM face, claims Bidhuri frontrunner

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday challenged the BJP to reveal its chief ministerial candidate, stating that the BJP’s likely choice is Ramesh Bidhuri.

She urged Delhiites to decide whether they want a progressive, professional leader or someone whose reputation is built on “offensive behaviour”.

“Who is the chief ministerial candidate of the BJP? If you go to any street, neighborhood, colony, or park in Delhi, this is the topic of discussion,” the Delhi CM said in a press conference.

She further said her party has already declared its chief ministerial face, and people know that if they vote for the AAP, Arvind Kejriwal will become the chief minister of Delhi.

She claimed that BJP’s core committee has decided to make Ramesh Bidhuri their chief ministerial candidate, and soon an announcement could be made in this regard.

Recently, the BJP MP sparked a massive controversy for remarks on Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and Atishi’s surname and background.

“So, if the people of Delhi press the lotus button, they will get Ramesh Bidhuri as their chief minister...in BJP, the person who uses the most indecent language and the most abuses progresses the fastest,” she said.