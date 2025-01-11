Delhi polls: Dip in political clout, yet Jat votes matter

NEW DELHI: As the Delhi assembly polls draw closer, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has thrown down the gauntlet, accusing the BJP of betraying the Jat community for the past decade. Kejriwal’s fiery allegations have sparked a political debate, underlining the significance of the Jat vote in the upcoming elections.
Kejriwal claims that Jats in Delhi have been systematically denied reservations in central government institutions, unlike their counterparts in Rajasthan. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of only remembering the Jat community during election season, sidelining their needs at other times.
This newspaper spoke to several Jat leaders across the city to understand the community’s deeper dynamics. Rajender Panwar, Jat Mahasabha chief, underscored the importance of the Jat vote. “Out of Delhi’s 364 villages, 225 are Jat-majority. This sizeable voter base is not only influential but crucial for both the AAP and BJP in the upcoming electoral battle,” Panwar said.
He further elaborated on the shifting dynamics, saying. “In the 2020 elections, AAP successfully increased its share of Jat votes compared to 2015. This shift was significant, as the Jat community’s support had traditionally leaned towards Congress,” he said. This shift has made the Jat vote a coveted asset for both parties.
The stakes are particularly high with key figures like Kailash Gehlot, a former AAP leader and a notable Jat, now contesting under the BJP banner. His switch has added complexity to the electoral landscape.
Parvesh Verma, the BJP candidate from New Delhi, who also belongs to the Jat community, adds another layer to this political drama. His candidacy sets up a direct contest with Kejriwal, further intensifying the battle for Jat’s support.
“We have been advocating for the development of rural villages through various protests over the past two and a half years, presenting our demands to the AAP government, but there is no progress,” said Surender Solanki, chief of the Palam Khap. One of their key demands includes securing reservations for Jats in the capital.
“Recently, we organised a Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar to express our frustration over the government’s perceived neglect of rural issues, such as inadequate infrastructure, poor facilities, and lack of representation. We even issued a 15-day ultimatum for the government to address these concerns, yet nothing has changed,” Solanki said
He said 360 villages would back any political party that agrees to fulfil their demands when in power. “In the city, 28 seats play a decisive role in the assembly elections,” Solanki contended.
Importance of 3rd parties in assembly elections
Since 1993, three parties have occupied the position of Delhi’s third choice — erstwhile Janata Dal till 1998, BSP from 2003-2008, and finally, Congress from 2013 onwards. However, none of these parties has been able to win more than eight seats in the 70-member Assembly.
In 2013, the AAP emerged as a new player, propelled by Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption movement, and won 28 seats. BJP-led NDA secured 32 seats and Congress was reduced to 8. The AAP, however, formed the government with the Congress support. In 2015, the AAP won 67 out of 70 seats and again swept the polls in 2020 by winning 62 seats.
Jat Dominated areas
Mehrauli
Mundka
Rithala
Nangloi
Matiala
Najafgarh
Bijwasan
Vikaspuri
Uttam Nagar
Palam
Delhi Cantt
Badli
Narela
RK Puram
Present Jat MLAs
1. Raghuvinder Shokeen (Nangloi Jat) AAP
2. Naresh Balyan (Uttam Nagar) AAP
3. Kailash Gahlot (Najafgarh) BJP
4. Virender Singh Kadian (Delhi Cantt) AAP
5. Pramila Dhiraj Tokas (R K Puram) AAP