Delhi polls: Dip in political clout, yet Jat votes matter

NEW DELHI: As the Delhi assembly polls draw closer, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has thrown down the gauntlet, accusing the BJP of betraying the Jat community for the past decade. Kejriwal’s fiery allegations have sparked a political debate, underlining the significance of the Jat vote in the upcoming elections.

Kejriwal claims that Jats in Delhi have been systematically denied reservations in central government institutions, unlike their counterparts in Rajasthan. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of only remembering the Jat community during election season, sidelining their needs at other times.

This newspaper spoke to several Jat leaders across the city to understand the community’s deeper dynamics. Rajender Panwar, Jat Mahasabha chief, underscored the importance of the Jat vote. “Out of Delhi’s 364 villages, 225 are Jat-majority. This sizeable voter base is not only influential but crucial for both the AAP and BJP in the upcoming electoral battle,” Panwar said.

He further elaborated on the shifting dynamics, saying. “In the 2020 elections, AAP successfully increased its share of Jat votes compared to 2015. This shift was significant, as the Jat community’s support had traditionally leaned towards Congress,” he said. This shift has made the Jat vote a coveted asset for both parties.

The stakes are particularly high with key figures like Kailash Gehlot, a former AAP leader and a notable Jat, now contesting under the BJP banner. His switch has added complexity to the electoral landscape.