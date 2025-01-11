Delhi polls: Political slugfest over Purvanchali voters intensifies

NEW DELHI: In the high-stakes battle for Purvanchali votes, the Congress has promised to build a Chhath Puja ghat, akin to the Maha Kumbh structures, on the Yamuna riverbank, if it comes to power. The party said a new district will be named after celebrated Bihari folk singer Sharda Sinha, who died in November at AIIMS.

Making the announcement, BPCC president Akhilesh Prasad Singh slammed the AAP and BJP for allegedly neglecting the contributions of the Purvanchali community to Delhi’s growth.

“Purvanchalis are the backbone of Delhi’s development, yet they are treated as mere vote banks, only to be insulted post-elections,” he said.

Singh accused the AAP government of abandoning the community during the Covid-19 crisis, forcing them to walk home in dire conditions.

Meanwhile, the BJP launched an attack on AAP after Arvind Kejriwal’s alleged remark labelling Purvanchalis as “fake voters.” In a bid to contain the damage, Kejriwal blamed the Centre for the lack of development in unauthorised colonies.