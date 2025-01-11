Health dept faces flak for outsourcing hiring

NEW DELHI: The Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi government has directed the recruitment of over 1,400 nurses and paramedical staff on an outsourced basis for its public hospitals, sparking controversy over alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

The order, issued on Thursday, mandates the recruitment of 701 nursing and 762 paramedical staff through outsourcing, utilising third party agencies. It comes at a time when the MCC is in force in the city, prohibiting government departments from floating new tenders or awarding work orders without prior approval from the election authority.