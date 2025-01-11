Man killed in car collision in Delhi, driver flees spot

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old man died after a rash and recklessly driven Audi crossed the divider, and collided with a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga travelling from the opposite direction, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sukhjit, the driver of Ertiga and a resident of Hisar in Haryana.

According to police, on Saturday, at 6:30 a.m, information regarding an accident at Ring Road, opposite the World Trade Center was received at SJ Enclave police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, the police team came to know that a white Ertiga car travelling from Dhaula Kuan towards South Extension was hit by a silver Audi coming from South Extension towards Dhaula Kuan.

“The Audi car jumped the road divider, causing the collision. The occupant of the Audi fled the scene after the accident,” said a senior police officer.

The officer further said that the victim, Sukhjit, was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre by a CATS ambulance, where he was declared "brought dead".

“Accordingly, a case under section 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causes death by negligence) of the BNS has been registered and further investigation is under progress,” said the officer, adding that they are tracing the driver and he will be nabbed soon.