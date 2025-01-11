MCD takes down over 1.24L advertisements

NEW DELHI: In an effort to comply with the Model Code of Conduct after the announcement of election dates in the capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) initiated a large-scale campaign to curb property defacement. A total of 3.89 lakh political advertisements have been removed by the civic body in the last three days.

This includes 50,923 hoardings, 2,99,132 posters and banners, 9,714 signage and boards and 29,445 flags. A total of 1.24 lakh advertisements were removed on Friday alone with Civil Line Zone, Shahadra South Zone and Shahadra North Zone witnessing the highest removal of advertisements.