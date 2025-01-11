MCD takes down over 1.24L advertisements

NEW DELHI: In an effort to comply with the Model Code of Conduct after the announcement of election dates in the capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) initiated a large-scale campaign to curb property defacement. A total of 3.89 lakh political advertisements have been removed by the civic body in the last three days.
This includes 50,923 hoardings, 2,99,132 posters and banners, 9,714 signage and boards and 29,445 flags. A total of 1.24 lakh advertisements were removed on Friday alone with Civil Line Zone, Shahadra South Zone and Shahadra North Zone witnessing the highest removal of advertisements.
MCD officials stated that all unauthorised political advertisements on public and private properties have been removed. “We have formed dedicated teams in each zone to continue this drive as long as the Model Code of Conduct remains in effect. Daily reports of illegal advertisement removal are being submitted to the EC,” an official said.
The crackdown is being carried out under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, which mandates that only authorised advertisements can be displayed at designated public spaces after approval from competent authorities and payment of requisite charges. The Act prohibits defacement of any property, whether government or private, visible to the public. This includes unauthorised posters, wall writings, banners, and hoardings created using ink, chalk, paint, or other materials. The governemnt has issued directives to comply with the guidelines.