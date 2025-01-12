AAP’s Delhi model sets blueprint for developed India, says author Jasmine Shah

NEW DELHI: The AAP’s Delhi model has been talked about and followed across the country, and this is a road map for India to become a developed country, said Delhi Model’s author Jasmine Shah on Saturday.

“We overhauled the education system by focussing on the development of infrastructure and changing the syllabus as well. We ensured that each government-run school should have toilets and clean water like basic facilities for students,” said Shah while launching his book launch in Mumbai.

Further talking about the “overhauling” of the education system in the national system, he said the Delhi government has sent the school teachers abroad for training.

“Delhi is the only state that does it; therefore, many students from private schools are flocking to government-run schools. Our school students are getting admissions in elite colleges like IIT on their merit,” said Shah, who had been an adviser to former deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia.

Building on his argument, the author also said the AAP, after coming to power in Delhi, primarily worked on health and education. He even claimed that the AAP-led government had increased the budget in both education and health sectors while in other states, it was reduced.

Shah, who has been associated with Kejriwal’s party and the Delhi Government since 2016, said health is another sector the AAP government is working on in Delhi.

“We started Mohalla Clinic in every part of Delhi where health services are provided at minimum cost. We are not only giving the treatment but ensuring that the medicines at minimum cost should be provided. Therefore, the majority of medical tests and medicines are extended at free of cost to needy and poor people. We also took the decision that any person who gets injured in road accidents in Delhi will be treated immediately in nearest private hospitals,” Shah added.