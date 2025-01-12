Amit Shah calls AAP 'disaster'; promises permanent housing for Delhi slum dwellers if BJP wins

NEW DELHI: Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi assurances, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said not a single scheme for the welfare of the poor will be stopped once their party forms the government in the national capital. He also advised Delhi people not to fall into the trap of Kejriwal.

Addressing the BJP’s slum dwellers’ conference in the city, Shah launched a scathing attack on the AAP, calling it an ‘AAPda’ (disaster) and the primary obstacle to Delhi’s development.

“We have made a list of all your needs and handed it over to Narendra Modi. Once we win, we will resolve all your problems. On 5th February, throw away this AAPda. Modi ji’s government will provide permanent houses to every poor person,” Shah said.

Shah mentioned that last year, on this very day, there was the victorious chant of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha (consecration), and today, BJP’s chant for forming the Delhi government could be heard. The Delhi BJP has made a remarkable history in the entire country by engaging with slum residents for 26 weeks continuously, listening to their woes and anger over unfulfilled promises, and even listing out their concerns to initiate solutions, he said.

“When our manifesto comes, it will address every pain you face. The BJP’s manifesto is Modi’s guarantee, and it will be fulfilled on the ground,” Shah said. He encouraged the slum dwellers to be the liberators of Delhi and help it get freed from several calamities on February 5 (voting day).

Counting the “calamities” in the past 10 years, the home minister said,” Turning on the tap gives dirty water, opening the window invites foul smells and stepping outside means walking on broken roads. They’ve turned Delhi into hell by piling garbage on the streets and riverbanks.”

He further said the Modi government has spent `68,000 crore on development work in Delhi, and if anyone asks what has been done for the slum dwellers, then tell them that the responsibility for that lies with Kejriwal’s government.