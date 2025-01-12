Atishi's crowdfunding campaign collects over Rs 15 lakh in 6 hours

Atishi emphasised that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has always relied on public donations to fund its election campaigns, refusing to accept money from big businessmen. She recalled how the AAP won previous elections with "small donations" from the people.

Announcing the campaign on her social media account, she mentioned how being a young educated woman, she has been able to maintain a career in politics through the support of the people.

"As a young, educated woman, your belief and donations have enabled me to imagine a career in politics--a path I couldn't have walked alone. Now, as we face another election campaign, I need your support once again. Please contribute to my crowdfunding campaign," said Atishi in a post.

Earlier today, party leader Reena Gupta pointed out that Atishi, who presented a budget of Rs 70,000 crore, is likely the first sitting CM in the country's history to seek crowdfunding for her election campaign.

AAP leader Reena Gupta told ANI, "Since its formation, AAP has collected funds from the public to contest elections."

Meanwhile, the BJP has sharply criticised the AAP-led government, alleging widespread corruption, inefficiency in implementing welfare schemes, and a failure to address the growing pollution levels in the city.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.