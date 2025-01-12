'Not a contender': BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri rejects AAP's Delhi CM candidate claim

Delhi BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday dismissed former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim that he is the party's candidate for Chief Minister in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Bidhuri called the speculation "completely baseless" and reiterated his commitment to serving the public as a dedicated party worker.

India Today reported that Bidhuri, in a letter released on Sunday, strongly denied any personal ambition for the Chief Minister's post, attributing the rumours to a deliberate campaign by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The letter further emphasised that Bidhuri has no personal claim to any position within the party, stressing his focus on serving the public. “I have no claim to any position. The talk about me being a candidate for Chief Minister is entirely baseless,” he stated in the letter.