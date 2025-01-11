Poster wars heat up: AAP calls BJP ‘abusive,’ BJP brands Kejriwal ‘Sheeshmahal AAP-Da-e-Azam’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a growing poster war as the Delhi assembly elections approach. On Saturday, AAP escalated its attack by targeting BJP's Kalkaji candidate, Ramesh Bidhuri, with a poster depicting him as the antagonist from Bahubali 1. The post on X read: "BJP ka GaaliBaaz CM chehra" (The abusive face of BJP's CM candidate) and "Face of the Abusive CM of the Abusive Party #WhoIsDelhiCM."
Bidhuri has made several controversial remarks against opposition leaders including Delhi CM Atishi. During a public gathering in the national capital, Bidhuri remarked, "Atishi, who was once Marlena, is now Singh. She has even changed her father."
He further said, "This Marlena (Atishi) became Singh. She changed her name. Arvind Kejriwal swore on his children not to align with the corrupt Congress. Marlena changed her father. This reflects the character of the Aam Aadmi Party."
Prior to this, the former BJP MP had claimed that after his victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, he would develop smooth roads in the constituency "just like Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks."
The BJP retaliated with its own poster, targeting AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and labelling him "Sheeshmahal wale AAP-Da-e-Aazam." The poster was captioned, “Thug Films Presents Sheeshmahal-dwelling AAP-da-e-Azam. Directed by Arvind Kejriwal.”
The poster stated: "The people of Delhi have decided, AAP-Da-e-Azam of the Sheeshmahal has to be chased away" (Delhi ki janta ne thaana hai, sheeshmahal wale AAP-da-e-aazam ko bhagana hai).
The BJP had coined the term 'AAPda' (disaster) to launch a scathing attack on the ruling party.
The BJP has accused Kejriwal of spending Rs 80 crore on his official residence. Dubbed a "Sheeshmahal," the party has publicly condemned the expenditure, calling it a misuse of public funds.
The BJP also launched a song sharpening its attack on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of corruption, the song is titled "Sheesh Mahal Aapda Failane Walon Ka Adda."
Earlier on Friday, AAP had released a poster accusing BJP leaders of making derogatory remarks and dubbing the party the "Gaali Galoch Party." The poster targeted BJP figures like Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Manoj Tiwari, and Ramesh Bidhuri, highlighting their controversial statements. Titled "BJP ke Gaalibaz Daanavon Se Delhi Rahe Satark," it urged Delhi residents to remain cautious of these leaders.
Delhi Assembly elections are set for February 5, with vote counting on February 8. The nomination filing deadline is January 17, scrutiny is on January 18, and the last date for withdrawing candidatures is January 20.
The Delhi elections, first of 2025 is being viewed as a prestige battle for all three parties. Last year, Kejriwal resigned as Chief Minister following his bail in the liquor policy case, promising to return to power once the people of Delhi renewed their trust in him. This time, the party is relying on a range of welfare schemes targeting women and the elderly to combat anti-incumbency and challenge its rivals.