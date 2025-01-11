Poster wars heat up: AAP calls BJP ‘abusive,’ BJP brands Kejriwal ‘Sheeshmahal AAP-Da-e-Azam’

Bidhuri has made several controversial remarks against opposition leaders including Delhi CM Atishi. During a public gathering in the national capital, Bidhuri remarked, "Atishi, who was once Marlena, is now Singh. She has even changed her father."

He further said, "This Marlena (Atishi) became Singh. She changed her name. Arvind Kejriwal swore on his children not to align with the corrupt Congress. Marlena changed her father. This reflects the character of the Aam Aadmi Party."

Prior to this, the former BJP MP had claimed that after his victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, he would develop smooth roads in the constituency "just like Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks."