Delhi CM Atishi breaks down over BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks targeting her

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday broke down while addressing a press conference here over BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks against her.

BJP's Kalkaji candidate Bidhuri on Sunday courted controversy for his remarks on Atishi's surname.

Responding to Bidhuri's charge, Atishi said, "How can our politics downgrade so much? He should show what work he has done for Kalkaji when he was MP for 10 years."

He should ask for votes based on his work, not by abusing my father, she added.