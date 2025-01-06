Delhi CM Atishi breaks down over BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks targeting her

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday broke down while addressing a press conference here over BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks against her.
BJP's Kalkaji candidate Bidhuri on Sunday courted controversy for his remarks on Atishi's surname.
Responding to Bidhuri's charge, Atishi said, "How can our politics downgrade so much? He should show what work he has done for Kalkaji when he was MP for 10 years."
He should ask for votes based on his work, not by abusing my father, she added.
Speaking at BJP's 'Parivartan Rally' in Rohini that was later addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bidhuri said Atishi changed her surname from "Marlena" to "Singh".
Atishi, who is the sitting MLA from the Kalkaji Assembly seat, dropped her surname a while back.
"This Marlena (surname used earlier by Atishi) became Singh and changed her name. Kejriwal swore over his children not to go with the corrupt Congress; Marlena changed fathers. Earlier she was Marlena; now she has become Singh. This is their character," Bidhuri charged.
Bidhuri also said that Atishi Marlena's family submitted a mercy petition against the death sentence of Afzal Guru, a terrorist responsible for the deaths of several Indian soldiers.
He questioned the people of Delhi, asking whether they support leaders who sought clemency for Guru's death sentence.
Bidhuri on Sunday also made remarks against Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, he sparked controversy by claiming that after his victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, he would develop smooth roads in the constituency "just like Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks."
Ramesh Bidhuri later defended his remarks, referencing Lalu Prasad Yadav's past statement comparing Bihar's roads to actor-politician Hema Malini's cheeks, he said speaking to India Today TV.
"If the Congress is offended by my statement today, what about Hema Malini? She is a renowned actress who has brought glory to India through her films. If Lalu Yadav wasn't criticised for his comments, why should I be questioned for mine?" Bidhuri said.
The BJP candidate later took to his X handle to clarify that his intention was not to insult anyone.
"Some people are making statements on social media for political gain with a wrong perception based on a statement given by me in some context. My intention was not to insult anyone. But still if anyone has been hurt then I express my regret."
Ramesh Bidhuri has faced backlash for controversial statements on several occasions.
In 2023, he made communal remarks against then-BSP MP Danish Ali during a Lok Sabha session. The comments, captured on camera, were widely criticised by political leaders as inappropriate for a parliamentarian.