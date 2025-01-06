Youth Congress writes 'mahila virodhi' on BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri’s gate over Priyanka Gandhi remarks

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress workers on Monday staged a protest outside the residence of BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri, condemning his remarks about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The protest was led by Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra.

The protesters carried placards, raised slogans and sprayed black paint on the nameplate outside Bidhuri's house in central Delhi.

They also wrote "mahila virodhi" (anti-women) with black paint on the main gate of the house.

Lakra said the BJP leader's remarks over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is totally unacceptable.

He also alleged that Bidhuri has a history of using derogatory language and be rude.

Bidhuri's statement about Priyanka Gandhi is very shameful, he should apologise for this cheap thinking, Lakra said, adding that the Youth Congress will continue to protest like this until the BJP leader apologises.

Ramesh Bidhuri, senior BJP leader and party's candidate from Kalkaji, said that if elected in the Delhi Assembly polls next month, he will ensure in his constituency are as smooth as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's "cheeks".