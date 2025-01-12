'They will demolish slums and acquire land:' Kejriwal's latest attack on BJP as poll campaign heats up

NEW DELHI: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that the BJP will demolish all slums in Delhi if it is voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in the Shakur Basti area here, the former chief minister accused the BJP of prioritising land acquisition over the welfare of slum dwellers.

"They want your votes first and your land after the elections," Kejriwal said, referring to the BJP.

He also criticised the BJP's 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' scheme, terming it an eyewash.

"In the past five years, they have constructed only 4,700 flats for slum dwellers," he added.