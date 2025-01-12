Delhi sees major crime drop in 2024; traffic fatalities, narcotics cases rise sharply

NEW DELHI: The national capital witnessed a significant decline in major crimes in 2024 as compared to the previous year, including crimes against women and snatching. While number of murder case remained more or less same, concerns persist over the sharp rise in traffic fatalities and narcotics cases.

The data shared by Delhi Police shows a positive trend in crimes against women. Rape cases reduced to 2,076 in 2024, down from 2,141 in the previous year. Molestation cases also saw a sharp decline, dropping to 2,037 from 2,345 in 2023, while incidents of eve-teasing decreased to 362 from 381.

Number of murder cases in the national capital remained almost constant at 504 in 2024, only two less compared to the previous year. The city also witnessed fewer riots, with incidents decreasing from 43 in 2023 to 33 in 2024.

Despite the overall decline in crime, fatal accidents rose to 1,504 in 2024, up from 1,432 in the previous year. Burglaries surged past 29,000, marking an increase of over 400 cases.

However, the data showed a significant drop in snatching cases, which fell to 6,493 from 7,886 in 2023. Theft cases, among the most-reported crimes, saw a sharp decline, with 1,17,563 incidents recorded in 2024, a major decline from 1,58,965 in the previous year. Motor vehicle thefts also showed a slight improvement, with cases reducing to 39,976 from 40,045.

A troubling spike was witnessed in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases, with incidents surging from 1,325 in 2023 to 1,789 in 2024, a staggering 35% rise. Cases under the Excise Act also rose, reaching 6,445 from 5,951.

A senior Delhi Police official attributed the overall decline in crime to improved law enforcement strategies and targeted operations. “Enhanced patrolling, community engagement, and technology-driven surveillance played pivotal roles in crime prevention,” he said

The officer highlighted the arrest of over 100 hardened criminals as a significant achievement, disrupting organised criminal networks across the capital. “The integration of digital tools with traditional policing methods has also ensured quicker response times and better resource allocation,” the officer added.