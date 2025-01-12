Kejriwal "diverts attention" when asked questions about earlier poll promises: Minister Puri

NEW DELHI: BJP leader and Union Minister Hardeep Puri took a direct potshot at Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's promises made to the people of Delhi back in 2020. Ahead of the 2025 polls, the Union Minister accused the AAP chief and former Delhi chief minister of not fulfilling his earlier promises.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Hardeep Puri said Arvind Kejriwal tries to "divert attention" when tough questions are fielded against him.

"People come and make such statements and when they are asked questions, they try to divert attention," the minister said.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a very well-known, I want to use the word commodity, but I will say he is a very well-known politician. When he started his political journey, there were some of us who were present at Ramlila Maidan who truly understood that this was going to become a big movement against corruption. We were also a little impressed by his personality that he wears a muffler, sits in the front seat of Wagon R, and swears that he will never join politics..."

"In Punjab, he said that in 2022, we will bring the world-class achievements that he has done in Delhi. I just want to briefly mention the 2 guarantees that he had given in Punjab that our women would be given Rs 1,000 per month. We are in 2025 and the same women had to come to Delhi to make their voices heard," Puri said.

Targeting the AAP government in Punjab, which had promised a drug-free state, the Union Minister said that the drug lords have become more empowered under the AAP.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. The Congress party, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, had suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.